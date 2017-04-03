Lemonade Stand Raises Money for Honor Flight Northern Colorado
Last year, Jackson and Maisie wanted to raise some money for veterans, so they built a lemonade stand. Over $1,800 was raised for Honor Flight Northern Colorado .
