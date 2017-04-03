Late March snow reversed early-season...

Late March snow reversed early-season melt and rescued Colorado snowpack

Ryan Webb, a post doctoral fellow with CU and the Institute of Arctic and Alpine Research , battling fierce winds and snowfall, heads towards the 2nd of 3 research stations to continue his research at the Niwot Ridge Long-Term Ecological Research site on March 28 near Nederland. Late-March snowfall in the high country rescued a flagging snowpack, buoying every river basin in Colorado above normal despite below-average precipitation for the month.

