Laramie homicide suspect Trevor Sanford arrested in Colorado
The arrest comes after investigators within the Albany County Sheriff's Office determined that Sanford was in the Denver area, according to Sheriff Dave O'Malley. Following up on information, Westminster officers arrived at a hotel at 1:45am Tuesday morning and made the arrest.
