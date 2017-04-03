Laramie homicide suspect Trevor Sanfo...

Laramie homicide suspect Trevor Sanford arrested in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: KGWN

The arrest comes after investigators within the Albany County Sheriff's Office determined that Sanford was in the Denver area, according to Sheriff Dave O'Malley. Following up on information, Westminster officers arrived at a hotel at 1:45am Tuesday morning and made the arrest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KGWN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 hr Terra Firma 46,716
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse 10 hr CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mon Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,257 • Total comments across all topics: 280,061,333

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC