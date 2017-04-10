Insights: Colorado sexting bill tests bounds of atonement and education
This Nov. 10, 2015 photo taken from video shows an exterior of Canon City High School, in Canon City, southern Colo. When school officials in the rural Colorado community learned local students were collecting naked photos of one another, they had no choice but to notify the police and hand over hundreds of intimate images to law enforcement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|TomInElPaso
|47,105
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|9 hr
|EyesAndEars
|1
|Democratic congressman announces run for Colora...
|11 hr
|CodeTalker
|3
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Sun
|Bob F
|18,447
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC