In Colorado, if your boss rips you off, it's no longer a secret

Bad bosses, listen up, if you rip off employees - pinch their tips, pay less than minimum wage, deny overtime or jilt them on expenses - that's no longer a "trade secret" but now a matter of public record in Colorado. This week Gov. John Hickenlooper put another notch in the legislative pistol or Rep. Jessie Danielson, D-Wheat Ridge, when he signed her House Bill 1021, a new law to reclassify wage-theft violations as open records.

Chicago, IL

