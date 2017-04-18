Illinois lawmakers ponder proposal to...

Illinois lawmakers ponder proposal to legalize marijuana

The head of Colorado's Department of Revenue has spoken to a panel of Illinois lawmakers considering a proposal to legalize marijuana in the state. The Chicago Tribune reports that the department executive director, Barbara Brohl, told Illinois lawmakers at a hearing Wednesday that she believes the legal market for marijuana is eating into the black market, funding drug abuse treatment and prevention, and providing a safer product.

