Identity of Colorado's sixth ski death for 2016-17 now confirmed

Jim Bell, center right, of Olathe, Kansas, became Colorado's sixth ski-related fatality after an accident at Crested Butte Mountain Resort on Feb. 13.... Jim Bell , a 16-year vet of Consolidated Fire District No. 2 in northeast Kansas, died on Feb. 17 following a ski accident at Creste... Jim Bell, 44, of Olathe, Kansas, died following a ski accident at Crested Butte Mountain Resort on Feb. 13. The incident made him the state's sixth sk... A 44-year-old man from Olathe, Kansas, who died after skiing at Crested Butte Mountain Resort in February was recently confirmed as the state's sixth ski fatality this winter as part of the 13 to occur during the 2016-17 season.

