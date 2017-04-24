High Plains District Chuckwagon Skills Challenge
The second annual High Plains District Chuckwagon Skills Challenge drew over 100 Cub, Boy and Girl Scouts from northeast Colorado and western Nebraska to Pioneer Park Saturday, April 22. Girl Scouts test their tomahawk throwing skills at a station during the Chuckwagon Skills Challenge. Other stations included BB guns and archery.
