Hearing features testimony from Color...

Hearing features testimony from Colorado "pot czar"

Next Story Prev Story
29 min ago Read more: The Capitol Fax Blog

But she believes the legal market for the drug is eating into the black market, funding drug abuse treatment and prevention and providing a safer product. The roughly $200 million in tax revenue from more than $1 billion in sales last year funds all that, she says, plus provides $40 million for schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capitol Fax Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 53 min Wondering 47,857
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 18 pitsnmutts 18,449
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,754 • Total comments across all topics: 280,450,863

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC