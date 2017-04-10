Gorsuch takes constitutional oath to become Supreme Court justice
Colorado appeals court judge Neil M. Gorsuch took his constitutional oath to be the Supreme Court's 113th justice Monday morning, and will appear later at a Rose Garden ceremony with the man who nominated him, President Donald Trump. At the first, private event in a grand room inside the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered the oath that all federal employees take.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 min
|Truth
|47,117
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|4 hr
|toughnut2crack
|18,448
|Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl
|11 hr
|To hell in a han...
|2
|Democratic congressman announces run for Colora...
|Mon
|CodeTalker
|3
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|Apr 4
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Apr 3
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC