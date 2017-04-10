Gorsuch takes constitutional oath to ...

Gorsuch takes constitutional oath to become Supreme Court justice

17 hrs ago Read more: Bangor Daily News

Colorado appeals court judge Neil M. Gorsuch took his constitutional oath to be the Supreme Court's 113th justice Monday morning, and will appear later at a Rose Garden ceremony with the man who nominated him, President Donald Trump. At the first, private event in a grand room inside the Supreme Court, Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. administered the oath that all federal employees take.

