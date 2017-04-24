GOP bill takes aim at 'sanctuary' cit...

GOP bill takes aim at 'sanctuary' cities and counties in Colorado

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

A Republican bill to penalize Colorado cities and counties that provide sanctuaries against deportation for undocumented residents surrenders local control to the federal government, Democrats say. The measure, which won preliminary approval in the Colorado Senate on Monday, is aimed at local government policies that bar cooperating with federal authorities when it comes to illegal "aliens," a word the bill uses.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 1 hr Respect71 48,016
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 2 hr pitsnmutts 18,452
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,087 • Total comments across all topics: 280,546,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC