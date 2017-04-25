Getting big dogs, fraud and errors ou...

Getting big dogs, fraud and errors out of Colorado ballot access

Denver7 reporter Marshall Zelinger talks to Jon Keyser in the meme inducing interview about fraudulent signatures a gatherer turned in on Keyser's behalf. Let's recount the fun of the Republican showdown to get on the Colorado primary ballot in 2016 for U.S. Senate: one meme-inducing video, three court challenges, nine deaths by caucus and 34 felony forgery charges.

