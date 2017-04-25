Getting big dogs, fraud and errors out of Colorado ballot access

Denver7 reporter Marshall Zelinger talks to Jon Keyser in the meme inducing interview about fraudulent signatures a gatherer turned in on Keyser's behalf. Let's recount the fun of the Republican showdown to get on the Colorado primary ballot in 2016 for U.S. Senate: one meme-inducing video, three court challenges, nine deaths by caucus and 34 felony forgery charges.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.