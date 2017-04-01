Former Army medic charged in Colorado...

Former Army medic charged in Colorado mosque vandalism case

Mosque vandalism suspect Joseph Scott Giaquinto. Giaquinto was arrested on suspicion of several charges, including a crime motivated by bias, just hours after police released portions of surveillance video and asked for the public's help identifying the hoodie-wearing man seen picking up a stone and kicking a door.

