Fate of first openly gay bishop, overseeing churches in Colorado and...
Methodists in Colorado and four other mountain states are in the midst of a round-the-clock prayer vigil, sustained for an entire week through one-hour time slots, to protect the church's first openly gay bishop and to guide a decision at the heart of the church's fractured views on homosexuality. The United Methodist Church's highest court will hear arguments Tuesday in New Jersey before deciding whether to overturn the July election of the Rev.
