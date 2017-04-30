Fatal home explosion reignites debate...

Fatal home explosion reignites debate over drilling setbacks, but with a twist

For years, Colorado environmental and public safety activists have warned of the perils of permitting oil and gas extraction near homes, pressing for bigger buffers and greater caution. Now the fatal Firestone home explosion 170 feet from a well drilled in 1993 - still unexplained after nearly two weeks of investigation - has reignited debate about a potentially deadly collision emerging along Colorado's Front Range.

