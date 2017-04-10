Denver is finalizing rules for the public consumption of marijuana at coffee shops and bookstores
Now Denver officials can hash out the details of where people can consume cannabis throughout the city - and we already have a good idea of what's up for discussion. Before they're finalized, people will be able to weigh in May 25 at a public hearing, according to Denver Excise and Licenses.
