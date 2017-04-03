Democratic congressman announces run ...

Democratic congressman announces run for Colorado governor

In this Thursday, April 2, 2015, file photo, U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter, D-Colo., is framed between the tripods holding television cameras as he listens to officials speak during a news conference at the construction site of the Veterans Affairs hospital in Aurora, Colo. Perlmutter, a six-term congressman from a competitive district in suburban Denver, will announce his plans to enter Colorado's race for governor in 2018 on Sunday, April 9, 2017, in Golden, Colo.

