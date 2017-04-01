DEA asks Colorado AG's office for info on marijuana crimes,...

DEA asks Colorado AG's office for inf...

District Attorney George Brauchler speaks during an 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office news conference at the Drug Enforcement Administration's Denver Field Division to discuss indictments concerning illegal marijuana cultivation and distribution. Amid speculation about how the Trump administration will confront marijuana legalization in states such as Colorado, a Drug Enforcement Administration supervisor has sent an e-mail to a prosecutor in the state attorney general's office seeking information, "for the new administration."

