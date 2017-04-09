Congressman Ed Perlmutter enters Colorado governor's race

U.S. Rep. Ed Perlmutter on Sunday plans to make official his 2018 run for governor, having told The Denver Post in an exclusive interview that his campaign will seek to contrast Colorado values with the new direction taken by Congress and President Donald Trump. "We're going backwards," said Perlmutter, an Arvada Democrat first elected to the U.S. House in 2006.

