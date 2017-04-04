Colorado's "Amazon tax" law will soon take effect. But it faces renewed opposition.
Critics have taken to calling it the "tattletale tax," because it would require online retailers to report customers that owe state sales taxes on purchases. Months before the state's "Amazon tax" law is due to take effect, Colorado's quest to compel online retailers to collect and pay sales taxes faces renewed opposition - this time from lawmakers on grounds that it would violate consumer privacy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 min
|TomInElPaso
|46,745
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|17 hr
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Hiding Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC