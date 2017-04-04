Colorado's "Amazon tax" law will soon...

Colorado's "Amazon tax" law will soon take effect. But it faces renewed opposition.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Critics have taken to calling it the "tattletale tax," because it would require online retailers to report customers that owe state sales taxes on purchases. Months before the state's "Amazon tax" law is due to take effect, Colorado's quest to compel online retailers to collect and pay sales taxes faces renewed opposition - this time from lawmakers on grounds that it would violate consumer privacy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 3 min TomInElPaso 46,745
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse 17 hr CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mon Replace Pocahonta... 6
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pakistan
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,473 • Total comments across all topics: 280,068,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC