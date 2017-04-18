Colorado teen sexting compromise gets...

Colorado teen sexting compromise gets first nod as victims' advocates, prosecutors come to terms

Silver Creek High School senior Jordyn Monnin testifies before the House Judiciary committee about teen sexting on April 11 at the State Capitol building in Denver. After more than two years of deadlock trying to address teen sexting in Colorado , lawmakers on Thursday finally reached a compromise that both victims' advocates and prosecutors - who disagreed on how to handle the issue - say they can live with.

