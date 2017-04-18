Colorado teen sexting compromise gets first nod as victims' advocates, prosecutors come to terms
Silver Creek High School senior Jordyn Monnin testifies before the House Judiciary committee about teen sexting on April 11 at the State Capitol building in Denver. After more than two years of deadlock trying to address teen sexting in Colorado , lawmakers on Thursday finally reached a compromise that both victims' advocates and prosecutors - who disagreed on how to handle the issue - say they can live with.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Camera.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|6 min
|Frankie Rizzo
|47,895
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|pitsnmutts
|18,449
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC