Colorado teacher shortage bill gets a...

Colorado teacher shortage bill gets a passing grade

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

Sixth-grade science teacher Monica Wisniewski works with Pija Williams Terralee, left, and Myth Cubbison at Kearney Middle School in Commerce City. Kearney is in Adams County School District 14. A bill requiring state education officials and school districts to identify and attack the root causes of a critical teacher shortage in Colorado was approved Wednesday by the Senate Education Committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 5 min cpeter1313 47,295
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) 7 hr JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... 23 hr Moishey Levy 1
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl 23 hr Moishey Levy 3
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Tue toughnut2crack 18,448
News Democratic congressman announces run for Colora... Apr 10 CodeTalker 3
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,984 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,523

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC