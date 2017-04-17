Colorado Supreme Court upholds state's DUI laws

The Colorado Supreme Court has upheld Colorado's drunken driving statutes in three cases in which lower court judges had thrown out evidence in warrantless blood draws, including a case in which a suspect had five times the legal limit of alcohol in his bloodstream. "If this had been allowed to stand, it could have invalidated every breath or blood test that a driver in Colorado provides as part of a DUI investigation, which would obviously have huge ramifications," said Arapahoe County Deputy District Attorney Jennifer Gilbert, who handled all three appeals cases.

