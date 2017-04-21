Colorado sanctuary city bill relies o...

Colorado sanctuary city bill relies on fallacies

10 hrs ago

On Monday, the Colorado Senate is expected to consider a bill to prohibit cities and counties from limiting their role in enforcing federal immigration law. Senate Bill 281 , the Colorado Citizen Protection Against Sanctuary Policies Act, relies on two fallacies perpetuated by the Trump administration in its campaign against so-called "sanctuary" cities.

