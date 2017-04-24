Colorado Republicans need to defend two Clinton seats in suburban Denver to save their slim majority
At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Despite promising to release his tax returns in a televised debate with Hillary Clinton, Donald Trump continues to show that... arrives in Colorado, where Democrats hold the state House and the governorship, but where the GOP has a one-seat edge in the Senate. Hillary Clinton carried Colorado 48-43, a similar margin as Obama's 51-46 2012 win.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Swing State Project.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|Respect71
|48,002
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Apr 18
|pitsnmutts
|18,449
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC