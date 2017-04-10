Colorado Rep. Lamborn to get a primary challenge
A young Republican state senator in Colorado is gearing up to unseat long-time congressman Doug Lamborn in an upcoming primary race. Owen Hill told the magazine Colorado Politics that the state needs a new voice in Washington, one that meets the people's desire for new options.
