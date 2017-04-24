Colorado Proposes New Cybersecurity Rules For Financial Advisers
Earlier this month, the Colorado Division of Securities released a set of proposed changes to the Colorado securities laws that would, if adopted, impose strict cybersecurity requirements on investment advisers and broker-dealers, and require both to: establish and maintain written procedures designed to ensure cybersecurity; and include cybersecurity as part of their risk assessment. If adopted, the new rules would make Colorado the second state in recent months to adopt strict cybersecurity rules relating to the financial industry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at JD Supra.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|48,063
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC