Colorado Proposes Cybersecurity Requirements for Investment Advisers and Broker-Dealers
On March 27, 2017, the Colorado Department of Regulatory Agencies proposed changes to the Colorado Securities Act that would impose new cybersecurity requirements on investment advisers and broker-dealers . Among other obligations, the Proposed Rule would require these entities to include cybersecurity as part of their risk assessments, and establish and maintain written procedures "reasonably designed" to ensure cybersecurity.
