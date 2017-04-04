Colorado Pastor, Family Rescued From Utah River After 2 Nights Stranded
Thieves Targeting Tags On License Plates Across Metro Area Victims across the Denver metro area say suspects are targeting their license plates, and cutting off their tags. Colorado Pastor, Family Rescued From Utah River After 2 Nights Stranded Pastor Jay Vonesh of the Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey, wife Julie, and teenage daughters Jessie and Janae were kayaking on the Escalante River in southern Utah when they ran into rocks that spilled them into the water Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|20 min
|Wondering
|46,781
|Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse
|21 hr
|CNN is fake news
|3
|Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re...
|Mon
|Replace Pocahonta...
|6
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Mar 21
|sballs
|18,440
|5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do...
|Mar 13
|tinderhater
|1
|Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc...
|Mar 8
|Batvette
|2
|Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar '17
|Hiding Phart
|7
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC