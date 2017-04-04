Thieves Targeting Tags On License Plates Across Metro Area Victims across the Denver metro area say suspects are targeting their license plates, and cutting off their tags. Colorado Pastor, Family Rescued From Utah River After 2 Nights Stranded Pastor Jay Vonesh of the Platte Canyon Community Church in Bailey, wife Julie, and teenage daughters Jessie and Janae were kayaking on the Escalante River in southern Utah when they ran into rocks that spilled them into the water Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.