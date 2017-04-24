Colorado: No sign yet of well leak in fatal home explosion

A well head is seen on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in a fenced off area near a house that was destroyed in a deadly explosion in Firestone, Colo., April 17. Anadarko Petroleum said Wednesday it operated a well about 200 feet from the house in the town of Firestone. The company didn't say whether the well was believed to be a factor in the explosion or whether it produced oil, gas or both.

