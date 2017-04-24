Colorado: No sign yet of well leak in...

Colorado: No sign yet of well leak in fatal home explosion

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Greenwich Citizen

A well head is seen on Wednesday, April 26, 2017, in a fenced off area near a house that was destroyed in a deadly explosion in Firestone, Colo., April 17. Anadarko Petroleum said Wednesday it operated a well about 200 feet from the house in the town of Firestone. The company didn't say whether the well was believed to be a factor in the explosion or whether it produced oil, gas or both.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 4 min cpeter1313 48,102
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 25 pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,618,861

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC