Colorado Medieval Festival Comes to Loveland June 2-4
Throughout the weekend, join the finest maidens and boldest knights in Northern Colorado for all sorts of authentic Medieval festivities. This includes things like jousting and swordsmanship, an archery range, the Highland Games and Battle of the Bards competition, over 60 vendors and artisans, themed crafts, plus plenty of food and beverage options - and yes, that means massive turkey legs.
