Colorado man shoots himself while driving
Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Archuleta, Dolores, Hinsdale, La Plata, Montezuma, San Juan Fire Weather Warning issued April 17 at 11:41AM MDT expiring April 18 at 8:00PM MDT in effect for: Eagle, Garfield, Mesa, Pitkin Fire Weather Watch issued April 16 at 3:46AM MDT expiring April 17 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Broomfield, Denver, Douglas, Elbert Late Sunday, officers were called out to the YMCA on Jet Wing Drive after receiving a call about a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found that a man had accidentally shot himself while driving along the road.
