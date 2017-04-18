Colorado lawmakers usher forward meas...

Colorado lawmakers usher forward measure aimed at limiting reach of 'forced pooling'

Lawmakers at the state Capitol on Wednesday moved forward a bill that could rein in the influence of oil and gas companies' "forced pooling" procedure. The vote, which passed 8-5 after several hours of testimony and last-minute amendments to move it to the Senate Appropriations Committee, came despite resistance from lobbyists and industry officials on the floor of the House Transportation and Energy Committee.

