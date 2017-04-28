Colorado inmate transfers not being d...

Colorado inmate transfers not being disclosed to victims

14 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

An investigation launched by KUSA-TV has found prison officials are refusing to tell victims where inmates are despite the U.S. Crime Victims' Rights Law and a state law both designed to guarantee that information, the station reported . The investigation found more than 100 inmates, some of whom are convicted killers and rapists, are being held in a "secret prison system."

