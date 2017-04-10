Colorado GOP-led committee OKs anti-s...

Colorado GOP-led committee OKs anti-sanctuary city bill, blocks immigration 'overreach' bill

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

A Colorado Senate Committee had partisan rulings on two bills about cooperating with the Trump administration on enforcing federal immigration laws Monday. The Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to pass Senate Bill 281 to allow crime victims to sue taxpayers in so-called sanctuary cities, where law enforcement doesn't "turn over" undocumented residents to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for deportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 16 min Respect71 47,281
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) 4 hr JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... 20 hr Moishey Levy 1
News Colorado police officers body slam sorority girl 20 hr Moishey Levy 3
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Tue toughnut2crack 18,448
News Democratic congressman announces run for Colora... Apr 10 CodeTalker 3
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Ferguson
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,791 • Total comments across all topics: 280,247,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC