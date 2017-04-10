Colorado GOP-led committee OKs anti-sanctuary city bill, blocks immigration 'overreach' bill
A Colorado Senate Committee had partisan rulings on two bills about cooperating with the Trump administration on enforcing federal immigration laws Monday. The Judiciary Committee voted along party lines to pass Senate Bill 281 to allow crime victims to sue taxpayers in so-called sanctuary cities, where law enforcement doesn't "turn over" undocumented residents to federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents for deportation.
