Colorado federal inmate convicted of prison assaults in Florence, Englewood facilities
A federal inmate in Colorado was convicted Wednesday of prison assaults at the Florence and Englewood facilities - one that involved a shank and the other in which a man was seriously hurt when he was thrown down stairs, prosecutors say. A jury found Daniel Thomas, 34, guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of contraband and assault resulting in serious injury.
