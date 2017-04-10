Colorado federal inmate convicted of ...

Colorado federal inmate convicted of prison assaults in Florence, Englewood facilities

19 hrs ago

A federal inmate in Colorado was convicted Wednesday of prison assaults at the Florence and Englewood facilities - one that involved a shank and the other in which a man was seriously hurt when he was thrown down stairs, prosecutors say. A jury found Daniel Thomas, 34, guilty of assault with a dangerous weapon, possession of contraband and assault resulting in serious injury.

Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

