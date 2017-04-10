Colorado farms donate more than 300,000 eggs to families in need for Easter
Colorado's local egg farms have once again helped ensure that those less fortunate won't go hungry during the Easter holiday this year, as they recently donated 306,720 eggs to Feeding Colorado's five food banks. The Food Bank of the Rockies in Denver -- a Feeding Colorado member -- had its mobile pantry set up Friday morning at Dick's Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, where they distributed a portion of the recently donated eggs, along with other food items, to about 350 families.
