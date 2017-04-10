Colorado DOT Could Receive $375M Annually If Senate Passes Roads Bill
Colorado's Democrat-led House has passed a transportation bill over objections from Republicans who oppose a proposed state sales tax hike. Other Republican lawmakers demanded transparency in what will be built with the $3.5 billion in bonds that the bill would finance.
