Colorado DOT Could Receive $375M Annu...

Colorado DOT Could Receive $375M Annually If Senate Passes Roads Bill

11 hrs ago

Colorado's Democrat-led House has passed a transportation bill over objections from Republicans who oppose a proposed state sales tax hike. Other Republican lawmakers demanded transparency in what will be built with the $3.5 billion in bonds that the bill would finance.

Chicago, IL

