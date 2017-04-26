Colorado Dispensaries Make Bank On Re...

Colorado Dispensaries Make Bank On Recreational Marijuana

The recreational marijuana industry is off to a record setting start this year in Colorado, with sales increasing by more than 30 percent over figures from 2016. The marijuana industry in the state is coming off a record setting year in Colorado, but analysts say early trends point to even larger sales in 2017.

