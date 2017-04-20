Colorado could see double-digit healt...

Colorado could see double-digit health insurance rate hikes if federal uncertainty lingers

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Denver Post

David Hicks, middle, holds up a sign during a healthcare rally at the west steps of the State Capitol on February 7, 2017 in Denver. Colorado's insurance commissioner has sent a letter to the state's congressional delegation warning that individual health insurance rates could see double-digit percentage increases next year because of lingering debate around health reform efforts in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 hr cpeter1313 47,852
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Apr 18 pitsnmutts 18,449
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,731 • Total comments across all topics: 280,446,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC