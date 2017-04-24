Colorado bill allowing bars to stay open past 2 a.m. dies in legislature

Bartender Nathan Windham prepares a drink at the Red Martini on opening night, Friday, Oct. 31, 2003. The Colorado Senate on Monday killed legislation that would have allowed local governments to allow bars to stay open past 2 a.m. Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, expressed concerns with the measure in a letter last month, in which he said he is "unpersuaded that extending alcohol service hours will enhance public safety or lead to less intoxicated driving."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.