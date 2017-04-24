Colorado bill allowing bars to stay o...

Colorado bill allowing bars to stay open past 2 a.m. dies in legislature

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Bartender Nathan Windham prepares a drink at the Red Martini on opening night, Friday, Oct. 31, 2003. The Colorado Senate on Monday killed legislation that would have allowed local governments to allow bars to stay open past 2 a.m. Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat, expressed concerns with the measure in a letter last month, in which he said he is "unpersuaded that extending alcohol service hours will enhance public safety or lead to less intoxicated driving."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 11 min Imprtnrd 48,025
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 34 min pitsnmutts 18,453
Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area Apr 18 Tom 2
Gang Stalking (Dec '08) Apr 15 TruthBtold 573
Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16) Apr 14 Gloria D 2
News Taken for Granite (Dec '09) Apr 12 JBs the one 52
News The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s... Apr 11 Moishey Levy 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,263 • Total comments across all topics: 280,550,188

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC