Coloradans speedy and chatty behind the wheel, new study finds
Colorado driver behavior ranks smack dab in the middle among the 50 states, but oh baby, do we ever love to speed and use our cell phones, says a new study by EverQuote, an online insurance marketplace. And though drivers throughout the West have a penchant for speed, harsh braking and cell phone use, the worst drivers are in the Northeast, the study found.
