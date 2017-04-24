Climate Change Protesters Canceled March in Colorado After Snowstorm Dumps Over 1 Foot of Snow
Left-wing protesters are participating in 'climate change' protests across the country today, however; the activists in Colorado had to postpone their plans today because a huge spring snowstorm dumped up to a foot of snow in some parts of the state. Oh yes, there's nothing like a late April blizzard to prove that the planet is warming at unprecedented levels.
