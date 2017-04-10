Cary Kennedy formally announces campaign for Colorado governor | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
The Gazette is Colorado Springs's most trusted source for breaking news, sports, weather, obituaries, politics, business, art, entertainment, blogs, video, photos. What to watch on TV for the week of April 9-15: New episodes of MST3K, the return of Doctor Who and much more The Democratic race for governor grew again on Monday with news that former state Treasurer Cary Kennedy would enter the competition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
