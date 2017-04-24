Carfentanil: How Elephant Tranquilizer Is Tied to Colorado Heroin Deaths

Carfentanil, an extremely powerful synthetic opioid best known as an elephant tranquilizer, has been linked to two heroin-related deaths in Colorado. But a local expert on addiction who's recently helped treat patients who've used the substance says it could have played a role in even more fatal overdoses, thereby quietly contributing to the shocking rise of heroin deaths in Denver and Colorado as a whole .

