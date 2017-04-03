CareerWise begins this summer in Dist...

CareerWise begins this summer in District 51

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Grand Junction Sentinel

Colorado's education landscape is changing, and the success of young people is as much in the hands of business owners and industry leaders as it is classroom teachers. That's the message that Noel Ginsburg, chief executive officer of Intertech Plastics and founder of CareerWise Colorado, shared with attendees at Club 20's annual spring conference at Two Rivers Convention Center on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Grand Junction Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 8 min tbird19482 47,066
News Democratic congressman announces run for Colora... 1 hr anonymous 1
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) 11 hr Bob F 18,447
News Fire Causes Interstate To Collapse Apr 4 CNN is fake news 3
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Apr 3 Replace Pocahonta... 6
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar '17 Batvette 2
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. Tornado
  3. North Korea
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,314 • Total comments across all topics: 280,175,295

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC