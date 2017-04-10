Business could be first drive-thru pot shop in Colorado

Misty Garcia mans the drive up window at the Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru Monday, April 17, 2017, in Parachute, Colo. Customers will be able to start pulling their cars into the Tumbleweed Express Drive-Thru starting Thursday, April 20. The business is believed to be Colorado's first drive-thru marijuana shop.

