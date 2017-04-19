Build upon reforms in Colorado's Division of Youth Corrections
After years of secrecy and leaked reports of violent staff and youth at Spring Creek Youth Services Center in Colorado Springs, the veil has been lifted and conditions have improved. The Denver Post's Jennifer Brown visited Spring Creek and reported about the transformation the facility has made in recent months as state officials have responded to concerns about assaults and a punitive culture among guards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|2 hr
|ReplaceGOP
|47,799
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|Tue
|pitsnmutts
|18,449
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Tue
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC