Budget-balancing measures pass Colorado House, but legislature's work is hardly over
In a dramatic vote, a measure that would reduce revenue generated by the Hospital Provider Fee first failed on a tie vote, but it then passed 33-31 on a second vote. Lawmakers said there was a problem with the first vote, so a second was taken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Colorado Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13)
|3 hr
|Respect71
|48,045
|Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07)
|21 hr
|pitsnmutts
|18,453
|Local gay sex (Glenwood springs/rifle) area
|Apr 18
|Tom
|2
|Gang Stalking (Dec '08)
|Apr 15
|TruthBtold
|573
|Hillary Cinton Will Cut Social Security & Medicare (Oct '16)
|Apr 14
|Gloria D
|2
|Taken for Granite (Dec '09)
|Apr 12
|JBs the one
|52
|The Latest: Chief pledges fair probe of video s...
|Apr 11
|Moishey Levy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Colorado Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC