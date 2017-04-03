Bob Greenlee, ex-Boulder mayor, commissioning accident reconstruction in fatal crash
Attorneys for former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee, who is charged with nine criminal counts for his role in a fatal five-car crash in southern Colorado late last year, on Monday said they're commissioning their own experts to conduct an accident reconstruction. Greenlee, 75, is charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, two counts of careless driving causing injury, reckless driving, speeding, reckless endangerment and improper passing on the left.
