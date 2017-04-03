Bob Greenlee, ex-Boulder mayor, commi...

Bob Greenlee, ex-Boulder mayor, commissioning accident reconstruction in fatal crash

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Denver Post

Attorneys for former Boulder Mayor Bob Greenlee, who is charged with nine criminal counts for his role in a fatal five-car crash in southern Colorado late last year, on Monday said they're commissioning their own experts to conduct an accident reconstruction. Greenlee, 75, is charged with vehicular homicide and criminally negligent homicide, vehicular assault, two counts of careless driving causing injury, reckless driving, speeding, reckless endangerment and improper passing on the left.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Colorado Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Colo. gay discrimination alleged over wedding cake (Jun '13) 2 min Wondering 46,613
Gang Stalking and psychological harassment (Jun '07) Mar 21 sballs 18,440
News 5 Things Northern Colorado Guys Need to Stop Do... Mar 13 tinderhater 1
News Governor, Denver mayor welcome dozens of new re... Mar 8 Batvette 5
News Editorial: Cries of 'fake news' fall flat on sc... Mar 8 Batvette 2
News Colo. police nab man accused of hiding in toilet (Jun '11) Mar '17 Hiding Phart 7
church in denver Feb '17 kyman 1
See all Colorado Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Colorado Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. North Korea
  5. Final Four
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,735 • Total comments across all topics: 280,026,198

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC